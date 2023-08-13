UniBot Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.58 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $180.58 or 0.00614650 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $180.58 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 181.24008309 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,893,178.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

