UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 2,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

NYSE UMH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,614,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

