Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.4 %

UCTT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 151,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.