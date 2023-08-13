Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Head to Head Contrast

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Yoshitsu shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 11.98% 65.62% 23.94% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $10.21 billion 2.17 $1.24 billion $24.60 18.04 Yoshitsu $169.72 million 0.23 -$8.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Yoshitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshitsu.

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshitsu has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty and Yoshitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 5 14 1 2.71 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $548.46, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Yoshitsu on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

