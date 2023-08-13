UBS Group Lowers MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. BNP Paribas upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($265.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.75.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.9 %

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $113.76 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

