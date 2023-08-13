U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by Motco

Motco boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.