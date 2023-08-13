Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.