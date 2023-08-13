Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.