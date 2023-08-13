Truist Financial Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $43.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.09.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.