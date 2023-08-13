TRON (TRX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $128.48 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,487,097,828 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

