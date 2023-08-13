Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Trading Up 1.4%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

