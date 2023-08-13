Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Triton International has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Triton International by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

