Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in July

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.2 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $3.64 on Friday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.
About Tremor International
