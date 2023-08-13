Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Treasure Global Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ TGL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 144,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
