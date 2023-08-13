Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Treasure Global Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TGL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 144,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Treasure Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo bought 121,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,095.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,577.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

