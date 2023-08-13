TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,220 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.87% of TransMedics Group worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.60. 917,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,423. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

