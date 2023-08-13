TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.7 %

RNW opened at C$13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.55.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

