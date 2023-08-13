Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

