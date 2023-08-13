Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,952 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.