Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

