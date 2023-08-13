Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

