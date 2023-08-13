Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

