Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $497.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.95. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

