Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.82. The company has a market cap of $989.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $240.08 and a 52 week high of $287.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

