Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,104 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 470.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,469.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,059.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

