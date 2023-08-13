Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 26,550 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Block Stock Down 2.7 %

Block stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

