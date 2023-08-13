Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 12,386 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 216.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

