Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.

TWKS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

