Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $271,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Entegris by 341.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.91.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 1,317,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

