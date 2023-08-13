Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,646 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 2,661,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,861. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

