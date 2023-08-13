Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 150,963 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 150,963 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $33,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. 8,627,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,786. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

