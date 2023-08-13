Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 136,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $72,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,049 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,917,000 after acquiring an additional 541,982 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,705,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 928,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,906,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 18,340,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

