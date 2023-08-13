Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $40.80 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $40,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.78. 806,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.52. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

