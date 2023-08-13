Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,511. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.73. 354,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

