Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 286,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,055. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.