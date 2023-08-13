Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $102 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $102,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 5,948,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.