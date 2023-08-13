Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $102 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $102,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 5,948,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
