Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,405 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $394.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.63 and a 200 day moving average of $374.86. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.