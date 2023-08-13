THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THK Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
About THK
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than THK
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.