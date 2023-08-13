THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

