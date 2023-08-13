ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 67,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Friday.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

