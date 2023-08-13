The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAIN. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,467,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.