The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GRC opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

