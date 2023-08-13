The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
NYSE:GRC opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $33.74.
Several research firms have commented on GRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
