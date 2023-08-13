The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Price Target to $35.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $28.20 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271,288 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,641,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

