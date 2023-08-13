The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

