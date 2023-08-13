The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to $12.50

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

GEO stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $932.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

