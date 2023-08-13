The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.