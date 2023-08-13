The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.