The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 1,119,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.