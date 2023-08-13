The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $82,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.