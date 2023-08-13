The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.65.
About The Bidvest Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.