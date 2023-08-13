The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

