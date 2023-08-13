Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

