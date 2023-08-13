Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,885.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,579.47.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.