Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.