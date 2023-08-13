Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

